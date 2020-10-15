Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,671.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

