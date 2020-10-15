Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 27,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,096,360. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

