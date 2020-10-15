Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 86,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 244,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $2,128,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $851,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $1,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $13,372,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.