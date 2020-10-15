Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LII. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

NYSE:LII opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.03 and a 200 day moving average of $235.84. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $291.70.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,892,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

