Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $894.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

