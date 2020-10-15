Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $1.20 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $289,137.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00010534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00436545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000430 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

