Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 498.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of LQDA opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

