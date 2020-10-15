Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,430 shares of company stock worth $91,708,543. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

