LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $549,197.44 and $9,818.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00099359 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00067701 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008669 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021267 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

