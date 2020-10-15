Loop Capital Upgrades The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to “Buy”

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

DIS stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.18, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

