Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $8.27. Loop Industries shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 49,173 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOOP. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, CFO Nelson Gentiletti acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,326.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence G. Sellyn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,027.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

