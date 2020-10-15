Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

