Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.35. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.20.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.