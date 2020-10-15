Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $103.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $106.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after buying an additional 707,881 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 192,709 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $13,488,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

