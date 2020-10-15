Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $6.50 to $4.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after buying an additional 3,726,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after buying an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 346,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,177 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

