Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

MMI stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

