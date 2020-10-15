Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) PT Raised to $17.00

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of MPX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.22. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Marine Products by 118.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Marine Products by 24.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

