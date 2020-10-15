MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $34.00 at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $603.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,129 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $28,281.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,423.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Insiders sold 77,864 shares of company stock worth $2,323,143 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,570 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

