Marston's PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Shares Gap Down to $44.84

Marston's PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.84, but opened at $43.10. Marston's PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 2,971,755 shares traded.

MARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a report on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston's PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marston's PLC (MARS.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.75.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Destination and Premium, Taverns, and Brewing. It provides premium cask, kegs, and bottled and canned beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

