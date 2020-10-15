Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $246.00. BofA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MLM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $259.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

