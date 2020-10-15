Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $231.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.38. Masimo has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $4,802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,492 shares of company stock worth $26,785,868. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 7,341.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,723,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Masimo by 105.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Masimo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,449,000 after buying an additional 77,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Masimo by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,244,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

