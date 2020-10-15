Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after acquiring an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 587,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.