MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NYSE:MXL opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

