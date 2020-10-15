Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.