McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.79.

NYSE:MCK opened at $154.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

