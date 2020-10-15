Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of MCC stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Medley Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 391.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medley Capital will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 126,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $82,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 221,012 shares of company stock valued at $433,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medley Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Fondren Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

