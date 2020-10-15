Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $1,350.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,085.31.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,238.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of -364.32 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,283.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,098.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $921.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after buying an additional 352,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

