Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 94,224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

