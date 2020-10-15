Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €125.00 by Barclays

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €118.69 ($139.64).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €128.35 ($151.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.02. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

