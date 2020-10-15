Metronome (MET) Hits Market Cap of $8.34 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00006684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $10.39 and $5.60. Metronome has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $485,943.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,428,501 coins and its circulating supply is 10,999,402 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

