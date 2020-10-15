MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $678.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $287,395.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $319,258.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,883. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 15.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

