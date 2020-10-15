MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index Inverse ETNs (NYSEARCA:KNAB) Trading 2.3% Higher

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index Inverse ETNs (NYSEARCA:KNAB)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60. 899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index Inverse ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index Inverse ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.