Mike Morgan Buys 1,810 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan bought 1,810 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98).

Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Mike Morgan sold 10,536 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £107,677.92 ($140,681.89).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,027 ($13.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) target price (down from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

