MINDOL (MIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,442.00

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00005799 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market cap of $112.31 million and approximately $44,442.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00609556 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005089 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.03347796 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000635 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.