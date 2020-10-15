Mithril (MITH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $437,510.00

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $437,510.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.01381604 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,756,231 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.