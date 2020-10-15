Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS MTLHY opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

