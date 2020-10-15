Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective (down from GBX 395 ($5.16)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.09 ($4.50).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 402.10 ($5.25).

In related news, insider Peter Duffy bought 32,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £99,942.96 ($130,576.12). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £26,664 ($34,836.69).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

