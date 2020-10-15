MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.36.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

