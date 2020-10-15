Morgan Stanley Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,740.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,209.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,788.17. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

