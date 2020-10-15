Morgan Stanley Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $125.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

