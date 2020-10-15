Morgan Stanley Increases Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $89.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $99.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,271,015.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,278 shares of company stock worth $10,773,157 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.