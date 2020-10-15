Morgan Stanley Increases Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $17.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

XRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 706,086 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.