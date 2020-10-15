Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Shares of WM opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

