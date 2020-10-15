Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLPFY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $160.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.08. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

