Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

MORN opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $184.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $3,050,443.62. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $2,091,810.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,726,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,102,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,497,010. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 64.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Morningstar by 100.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 190.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

