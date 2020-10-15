Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $750.00, but opened at $720.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at $712.00, with a volume of 7,325 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £298.40 ($389.86). Also, insider David Preece sold 232,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17), for a total value of £1,629,285.84 ($2,128,672.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,286 shares of company stock valued at $839,668 over the last 90 days.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $369.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 696.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 611.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1757.4683643 earnings per share for the current year.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.