Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Gap Down to $300.00

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $300.00, but opened at $286.00. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 21,522 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOTR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 700.50. The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.25.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). As a group, analysts forecast that Motorpoint Group PLC will post 1825.4950495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

