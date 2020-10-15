Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $358.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

