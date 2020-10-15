Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,209.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,788.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.