Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $271.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

